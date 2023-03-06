Babies to learn lessons from Ramayana, Gita in the womb under RSS arm’s new campaign

Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s arm of the RSS, is planning a programme which will comprise chanting of the Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb"

Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women’s arm of the RSS, has kick-started a campaign titled ‘Garbha Sanskar’ for expecting mothers, to teach babies culture and values in the womb.

According to Samvardhinee Nyas’ national organising secretary, the organisation has roped in gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers, to be a part of the campaign. She said the Nyas is planning a programme which will comprise chanting of the Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to “impart cultural values to babies in the womb.”

Marathe said the programme will target babies in the womb and those till two years of age. It will emphasise on chanting of Gita shlokas, and ‘chaupais’ of Ramayana, she said, adding “a baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words.”

“The aim and objective of this campaign is to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old,” Marathe said.

The organisation plans to reach out to at least 1,000 women under this campaign, she said.

As part of this campaign, the Nyas on Sunday held a workshop at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which was attended by several gynaecologists, including from AIIMS-Delhi, she added.