Aussie PM Anthony Albanese arrives in Ahmedabad today on 4-day India visit

Albanese is visiting India along with ministers and business leaders at PM Narendra Modi's invitation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will begin a four-day visit to India on Wednesday (March 8) evening. Albanese has said he is keen on deepening Canberra’s ties with New Delhi, particularly in areas like trade, security, and people-to-people contact.

Albanese will be visiting India for the first time at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. He will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders.

He will arrive in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and visit Mumbai on Thursday before arriving in New Delhi later in the day, the External Affairs Ministry has said.

“This trip demonstrates our commitment to deepening our links with India, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region,” Albanese tweeted.

“We have an historic opportunity to strengthen our relationship with India, at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in our region. Australia is a better place because of our large, diverse Indian-Australian community,” he wrote in another tweet.

Indian diaspora

Albanese said Australia was home to a large, diverse Indian-Australian community.

Australia and India have a rich friendship, “underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry,” he tweeted.

Modi and Albanese will watch the first day of the fourth Test between Australia and India in Ahmedabad on March 9.

Albanese said this would be his fourth meeting with Modi. “We share common values. We are both vibrant democracies. We have an interest in improving our economic relations.”

He said India was Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner but can be much larger in the future.

Indian economy

The Aussie leader pointed out that India and Indonesia will grow to be the third and fourth largest economies in the world in the coming years.

“That presents an incredible opportunity for Australia,” he said.

During the visit, the visiting prime minister will be giving at least seven speeches, talking about the opportunities to increase people-to-people relations, educational transfers, two-way investment, and more engagement between the business communities.

Albanese also underlined the security relationship between the two countries.

Operation Malabar (multilateral naval exercise) will be hosted by Australia for the first time, he said. Calling this important, he said he will discuss the security relationships with Modi.

Bilateral ties

“We will be talking about the new industries and opportunities that Australia has, whether it be the provision of lithium and other materials that are important for the shift to renewables.

“The growth of areas like green hydrogen presents enormous opportunities. India is a driver of new technology and innovation. And there is a great scope for Australia and India to cooperate as we both transition for clean energy from an assist on trade,” he said.

Albanese’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

From India, Albanese will visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

(With agency inputs)