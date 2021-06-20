Attack on doctors: Centre asks states to file FIRs, slap stringent Act

Anyone involved in the assault on doctors and healthcare professionals is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years, and a fine of up to ₹ 2 lakh

Amid rising cases of doctors coming under attack, the Centre has asked state governments to register cases by invoking the stringent Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020 against those who assault doctors and other healthcare professionals.

As per this law, anyone involved in the assault on doctors and healthcare professionals is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years, and a fine up to ₹2 lakh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla’s wrote to states and Union Territories following several incidents of attack on doctors and healthcare professionals across the country amid the raging pandemic, reported PTI.

“You will agree that any incident of threat or assault on doctors or healthcare professionals may dampen their morale and create a sense of insecurity amongst them. This may adversely affect the healthcare system,” Bhalla said in the directive.

“Institutional FIRs should be registered against assaulters and such cases should be fast-tracked. You may also like to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, where applicable,” he said.

Further, if an act of violence against a healthcare service personnel causes grievous harm, the person committing the offence will be punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and a fine up to ₹ 5 lakh.

These offences will be cognisable and non-bailable.

“I would also like to reiterate that a close watch be kept on any objectionable content in social media which may exacerbate such situations. Concerted efforts should be made through posters in hospitals, social media, etc. to emphasise the valuable contribution being made by doctors and other healthcare personnel in the fight against COVID-19,” Bhalla said.

The home secretary said the move came after security concerns relating to healthcare establishments and professionals. Bhalla also highlighted the Centre’s earlier advisories sent in this regard on April 27, 2021 and June 9, 2021.

He said that in the earlier advisories, various remedial measures were suggested to check recurrence of such incidents, including adequate security at healthcare facilities, especially at COVID-19 designated hospitals along with controlled and restricted access to the premises.

The other suggestions include facilitation centres at the entry point to provide information as well as sharing of authenticated information regarding medical resources with public through website, helpline, etc., deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations with effective communication and security gadgets and effective local level medical intervention along with well-equipped centralized control room for monitoring and quick response, etc.

“Further, I would request that states and Union Territories may take these measures on priority and proactively engage with members of medical fraternity to assuage their concerns,” the letter said.