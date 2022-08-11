3 soldiers killed in attack on Army camp in J&K; 2 terrorists neutralised

The two terrorists were gunned down and five soldiers have been reportedly wounded in the attack

Three soldiers were killed when two terrorists, part of a suicide group, tried to enter an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early on Thursday (August 11), sources said.

“Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

The two terrorists were killed in the gun battle that ensued after the attack, Singh said. He said the injured soldiers were undergoing treatment.

“One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised,” Indian Army officials told ANI.

