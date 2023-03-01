At Stalin’s birthday event in Chennai, Opposition sings unity tune to oust BJP

In a significant statement, Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge made it clear that Congress would not project a Prime Ministerial candidate before the electorate

In what could be called as Chennai Declaration, the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), National Conference (NC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday (March 1) made a clarion call for Opposition unity, seeking to open a joint fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Top leaders of respective parties were present at the DMK rally to celebrate Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin’s 70th birthday.

Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge made it clear at the DMK rally that Congress would not project a Prime Ministerial candidate before the electorate. He also emphasised that it was not important which party should lead the Opposition front, indicating that the Congress would not insist upon the leadership of the front.

These two statements by Kharge are considered significant in the context of Opposition unity, and as an attempt to reach out even to some of the parties which veered towards a Third Front, i.e., non-BJP, non-Congress entities.

NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah stressed the need for Opposition parties to come together on one platform to oust the BJP from power.

RJD leader and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said steps taken by his party, JD(U) and the Congress to come together on a secular platform and work towards social justice could be the way forward for Opposition unity across the country.

Replying to felicitations, DMK president Stalin said Opposition unity was the need of the hour to oust the ‘fascist’ BJP. He also said only an alliance with Congress in it can oust the BJP from power.

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav steered clear of a stand regarding opposition unity but his very presence indicated that he had an open mind on the issue.

The March 1 DMK rally could well be the turning point for Opposition unity in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.