At least 50% of people in Tamil Nadu aged 60 and up have been vaccinated

A poll has revealed that just over 50 per cent of people in Tamil Nadu aged 60 and up have received a vaccination shot.

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) states that only about 5.8 million of the state’s 10 million older citizens have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. This is the lowest figure among all 29 states and seven Union Territories. In fact, neighbouring states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh have done quite well in vaccinating their senior residents.

The national average for this age group is anticipated to be 947.3 per 1,000 people.

Tamil Nadu must brace itself since the elderly citizen age group is among the most vulnerable, said an ORF researcher, adding that before the third wave begins, the state should have a strategy in place that focuses on completely vaccinating senior individuals.

J Radhakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu health secretary, told The News Minute that just considering per capita vaccination and population to determine vaccination coverage is unfair because the state’s ability to vaccinate its people is also dependent on vaccine dose availability. He went on to say that Tamil Nadu has a long history of vaccine aversion.

“In the first four months of the vaccination drive, Tamil Nadu saw a high vaccine hesitancy among the population. Added to this was the death of actor Vivek, which was a big blow to our efforts to create awareness about getting immunised against COVID-19,” Radhakrishnan told TNM.