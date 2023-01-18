Assembly Polls: Tripura on February 16; Nagaland and Meghalaya Feb 27

Voting for the Assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16, the EC has announced.

Nagaland and Meghalaya polls will be held on February 27.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, briefed the media in New Delhi on Wednesday (January 18).

Alluding to the high participation of women, CEC Kumar said, “Women participation in these states is higher than men. This is a goal to aspire for us and all the proud women voters. The number of women in the electoral roll is also higher. These states have terrain-related problems. We are aiming for free, fair, participative and ethical elections in these states.”

“All over the country, there are only 2 o r 3 states that have suffered from pre-poll violence. In a democracy, there is no place for violence. 2.29 lakh voters were added to the poll list. We have asked 17 plus voters to apply for voters’ id so that once they turn 18, will be given a welcome kit with their voter’s ID.”

“Elections in Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held across 9,126 polling stations. We have mandated that 50 per cent polling stations will be webcast. 376 polling stations will be manned by women. Polling stations will be made of environmentally friendly material and will be women-friendly. They will be managed by young staff,” Kumar added.

Water electricity, toilets and ramps would be provided for PWD voters and senior citizens, he said while adding that people try to spread fake news and look for new ways. “We will aim to make all our polling stations PWD friendly.”

The CEC also showed videos of villages in these states. He said that in a village in Tripura people get to the polling station by help of a bamboo bridge. He added that there are 6.46 lakh polling stations throughout country, each has 3 EVMs.

Counting will be held on March 2.