Assembly bypoll results: BJP wins 3, RJD 1; TRS, Uddhav Sena leading

The results of elections in seven assembly seats across six states will be declared today.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Neelam Devi on Sunday (November 6) won the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, defeating BJP’s Sonam Devi.

BJP candidate Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls (Lakhimpur Kheri seat) in Uttar Pradesh, defeating his nearest rival Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party by 34,298 votes and retaining the seat of his father and late BJP MLA late Arvind Giri whose death on September 6 necessitated the bypoll.

BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi took back Adampur seat in Haryana vacated by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, with more than 16,000-vote margin.

The saffron party also retained Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar, beating nearest RJD rival by slender margin of less than 2,000 votes.

The latest trends of counting in the bypolls of seven assembly constituencies across six states showed BJP had won two, was leading in two others, while the RJD had won one and TRS and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) was leading in one each.

The constituencies where results of the bypolls will be out on Sunday (November 6) include Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

This is the first election since alliance equations changed in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Rutuja Latke of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction is set for a win in Mumbai’s Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, polling 52,507 votes, and NOTA coming second with 10,284 votes.

In the Munugode bypoll, the K Chandrashekar’s Rao’s Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is leading over the BJP candidate by over 1,500 votes.

BJP’s Kusum Devi defeated RJD’s Mohan Prasad Gupta by nearly 1,800 votes in Gopalganj in Bihar, where polling was necessitated due to the death of Devi’s husband Subhash Singh.

Adampur – Haryana

In Haryana, former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket after leaving the Congress, is eyeing the family seat of Adampur. The bypoll was announced after Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the seat after defecting to the BJP. The BJP is leading here by nearly 6,000 after 3 rounds with Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP) at 17633 and Congress’ Jai Parkash at 11398 votes.

The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Odisha

In Odisha, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj registered an early lead over his BJD rival Abanti Das by 769 votes after the first round of counting of votes for Dhamnagar bypolls in Bhadrak district, according to Election Commission (EC) trends.

According to the EC, Suraj secured 4,749 votes in the initial round while BJD candidate Abanti Das bagged 3,980. Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 162 votes.

Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election in Bihar's Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party’s main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP.

Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively are taking on the saffron party.

The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.

The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJPs Aman Giri and the SP candidate – former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethis death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party has fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party’s ticket.

In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lals younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnois son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.

Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.

The Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar were earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.

The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.

BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election. Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.

In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadavs brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister.

The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Latke’s husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.