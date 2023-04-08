Assam: President Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter aircraft in Tezpur

President Droupadi Murmu is the third president and second woman president to undertake such a sortie

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (April 8) took her maiden sortie in a fighter aircraft at Tezpur air base in Assam.

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

#WATCH | Assam: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft pic.twitter.com/jtRVsFR2X2 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Murmu, who is on a three-day tour to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati. She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Expressing her appreciation, President Droupadi Murmu wrote in the visitor’s book," I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie." pic.twitter.com/qNCc9zZpk0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2023

