Ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt are now ‘unparliamentary’ words

The use of terms like jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader and Snoopgate and even commonly used words like ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy and incompetent will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, according to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18, during which the use of words like anarchist, Shakuni, dictatorial, taanashah, taanashahi, Jaichand, vinash purush, Khalistani and khoon se kheti would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna and behri sarkar as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.

Who decides

Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different legislative bodies in in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments. These have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.

The list states that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman or Lok Sabha Speaker vets the words spoken in the house during the session and unparliamentary words are expunged by the Chair. Such words do not form part of the Parliament records of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Among some of the English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary include bloodshed, bloody, betrayed, ashamed, abused, cheated, chamcha, chamchagiri, chelas, childishness, corrupt, coward, criminal and crocodile tears. Besides, words like disgrace, donkey, drama, eyewash, fudge, hooliganism, hypocrisy, incompetent, mislead, lie and untrue would also be prohibited for use in Parliament henceforth.

Hindi words on the list

Among some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include anarchist, gaddar, girgit, goons, ghadiyali ansu, apmaan, asatya, ahankaar, corrupt, kala din, kala bazaari and khareed farokht.

Besides, words like danga, dalal, daadagiri, dohra charitra, bechara, bobcut, lollypop, vishwasghat, samvedanheen, foolish, pitthu, behri sarkar and sexual harassment would be considered as unparliamentary and would not be included as part of record.

The Opposition heavily criticised the fresh list, saying it curbs any kind of criticism of the government.

New Dictionary for New India. pic.twitter.com/SDiGWD4DfY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

Session begins in a few days GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy https://t.co/ucBD0MIG16 — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 14, 2022

Parliament announcement’s are like, “Come, Sit, Enjoy the snacks, Go.. No debate, No speech, Nothing” #Parliament — Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) July 14, 2022

Speaker denies ban

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

“It is a routine practice continuing since 1954,” he said, referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary. Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.