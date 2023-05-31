As wrestlers’ stir enters key phase, organisers suspect ‘sabotage bid’ by insiders

Organisers say three coaches, who were initially rallying behind the wrestlers, are now trying to dilute the movement by asking them to withdraw the agitation

As the wrestlers’ protest enters a decisive phase — with a five-day ultimatum given to the government on Tuesday (May 30) — at least two individuals, who are at the forefront of the movement, echoed concerns of an attempt to weaken the agitation by a group of coaches, who had initially rallied behind the wrestlers.

As the countdown to the five-day ultimatum begins, two organisers speaking to The Federal recounted instances when three coaches, who were initially rallying behind the wrestlers, are now trying to dilute the movement by asking the grapplers to withdraw their agitation.

These claims seem to have sparked a new debate, especially at a time when the movement enters a critical phase, with the grapplers announcing an indefinite fast at Delhi’s India Gate. Farmers’ unions and women’s groups have also given a call for a nationwide rally in support of the wrestlers on June 1 and 5, respectively.

Why the changed approach?

Questioning the change in their approach, Rahul Yadav, one of the main organisers who had been injured during the scuffle on May 3, said: “It is very difficult to understand why these individuals are coaxing the wrestlers to end their protest. It marks a clear departure from their initial stance when they declared that the wrestlers shouldn’t withdraw until the accused is arrested. Their new approach is not only puzzling but raises larger questions. Do they have links with the government?”

He wondered why, otherwise, such attempts were being made at this stage, especially when the agitation has reached a decisive stage, where the grapplers have openly declared that they have nothing to lose.

Ministers belonging to the ruling dispensation who were sent for detailed talks also tried to weaken the agitation by questioning its role in achieving its demand for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest, stated Yadav.

Women’s leader dismisses claims

Ritu Kaushik, leader of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan Committee, however, rubbished claims that there was an attempt from within to weaken the movement.

“All major decisions pertaining to the continuation of the agitation are taken after discussions with the three main wrestlers, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat. The agitation is not being spearheaded by the coaches, farmers, or other groups. Basically, other groups are offering their support. Major decisions concerning the movement can’t be made without the wrestlers’ nod,” she said.

Explaining further, she said: “The overwhelming response and the people’s support are what’s driving the movement. To limit the movement to a few dissenting coaches, even if there are any, is a partial reflection of the agitation.”

Similar concerns

However, Gopal Tiwari, another main organiser, voiced concerns similar to Yadav’s. He observed that a few coaches have been trying to talk the wrestlers into abandoning the protest and let the law take its due course.

“Some coaches have tried to convince the wrestlers in a subtle way that an alternative option should be considered. A few of them have even questioned the purpose of a month-long sit-in, as it did not yield anything substantial. But the wrestlers and the organisers are resolute in continuing with the protest,” reiterated Tiwari.

Coach’s view

Jai Bhagwan, wrestling coach, who has been actively leading the agitation, denied these charges. “These allegations are not backed by proof. The coaches who have associated themselves with the ongoing stir have offered their unconditional support. Issues raised by these wrestlers do not just pertain to an individual, but have a bearing on the overall sport,” he asserted.

Recounting the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association’s decision to suspend the secretaries of three affiliated district units for their alleged involvement in the agitation against the WFI chief, he said coaches have also sacrificed a lot. “They have stood shoulder to shoulder with the wrestlers from Day 1. Now, as the agitation enters a decisive phase, there are murmurs of certain coaches attempting to weaken the movement,” he pointed out.

“These claims are rubbish and do not hold ground. The protest will achieve its intended purpose. It may take long, as the fight is against a powerful individual, but we will come out victorious. Truth indeed will prevail,” stated Jai Bhagwan.