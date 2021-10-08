Aryan tells court: ‘NCB could not find even an ounce of substance’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s bail plea is being heard a day after a magistrate’s court remanded him and seven others in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case to 14 days of judicial custody

A magistrate court in Mumbai is hearing the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in connection with the recent seizure of drugs during a rave party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

As per a Rediff report, this is what Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued in the court:

* I am a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents.

* I happen to be part of Bollywood so I reached the International terminal.

* When I reached the NCB asked if I had drugs on me, I denied. But they searched me, my bag, my clothes and then took my phone, hoping that they would find something to interrogate me.

* They could not find anything. Not even one gram, one ounce and so much publicity is being made out of it. Power to grant regular bail means power to grant interim bail.”

According to reports, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the magistrate that the youths deserve to be given the opportunity to get back their freedom as they do not know the consequences of their actions today will have on their future.

Also citing the case of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Maneshinde said the court needs to consider judgments in cases were smaller quantities of drugs were recovered.

Aryan along with the seven other accused in the case was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a magistrate court in Mumbai.

Latest reports said Aryan and seven others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) spent the night at the NCB office and have been taken to jail after a medical examination. They will be later taken to the court for the bail hearing. The men were sent to the Arthur Road Jail while the women were sent to Byculla jail.

Mumbai | NCB brings Aryan Khan and other accused in the cruise ship drug raid case to Arthur Jail pic.twitter.com/uow3Ukaj0Z — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

On the request of NCB’s Zonal Director Samer Wankhede, the court on Thursday allowed Aryan and the seven others to spend the night at the NCB headquarters as jail authorities do not receive prisoners after 6 pm and without a COVID-negative certificate. The court had also allowed Aryan to visit his family at the NCB office.

While the Narcotics Control Bureau had requested the custody of the eight accused in the case till October 11, the court had turned down the plea.

While no drugs were found in Aryan’s possession, the NCB said he was supplied drugs by one of the other arrested accused.

The NCB on October 3 arrested Aryan and seven others after conducting raids during a rave party aboard a cruise ship headed for Goa. The anti-drugs team found a stash of drugs including cocaine, charas, MDMA and MD during the raid.

Aryan was denied bail the next day and sent to the NCB’s custody till September 7.