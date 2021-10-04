Aryan Khan remanded in custody till Oct 7 after high drama at court

Lawyer Maneshinde argued his client should be given bail because he was just a “special invitee” to the cruise ship

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan (23) and two others who accompanied him at the ‘rave party’ in a cruise on Saturday were sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are the other two accused who will be questioned along with Junior Khan.

During the hearing of Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Monday (October 4), his lawyer told the Mumbai court that the NCB’s demand for Aryan’s custody till October 11 was not valid because no drugs were found on him during the raid on Sunday.

Senior advocate Satish Manshinde, appearing for Aryan, told the court on Monday, “They (police) found something on his friend Arbaaz Merchant. They found 6 gm which is a small quantity. The other seizures were not from any of them and with whom he has no connections.”

Seeking Aryan Khan’s custody, the NCB contended: “Unless we investigate the consumer how do we know who is the supplier, who is financing it?” The NCB used a previous Bombay High Court judgment to suggest that all offences under NDPS are non-bailable.

The NCB told the court that they see an international cartel’s involvement in the case. On this, Maneshinde said on behalf of Aryan, “They say they have found conversation on the phone which leads them to international drug trade. In my (Aryan’s) entire stay aboard I was not involved in any drug usage.”

Aryan Khan also told the court that he cannot be charged in the drug case because he was just a “special invitee to the cruise ship and cannot be roped in with the entire seizure in the case”.

Aryan Khan defended himself saying no drugs were found on him and that “commercial quantity seized from other accused cannot be foisted on me”. “They (police) are talking about international drug trafficking which is a very serious charge and has to be backed by evidence. WhatsApp chat without any recovery is not of significance… in several cases learned judges have granted bail and not tagged entire seizure,” said Maneshinde, speaking for Arya Khan.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3) during a drug raid in a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The NCB has claimed that it was a rave party. They seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD.