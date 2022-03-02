Around 6,000 of 20,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine: Minister

Under Operation Ganga, India will operate over 26 flights in the next three days to rescue the remaining Indians still stranded in Ukraine

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones.

“There were around 20,000 students/citizens who were stranded in Ukraine. Of them, 4,000 were brought back to India before February 24. Additional 2,000 students were brought back to India till Tuesday and efforts are on to evacuate the remaining Indians stuck there,” Muraleedharan told reporters in Pune.

“Since the number of stranded persons is big, defence aircraft are being used to bring them back to India,” Muraleedharan said.

“With the help of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India,” Muraleedharan said.

Advertisement

As Ukraine’s airspace is closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are being used to fly out Indians.

Also read: Operation Ganga: India evacuates 1,377 nationals from Ukraine in a day

The government has initiated Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Under Operation Ganga, India will operate over 26 flights in the next three days to rescue 16,000 Indians, who are still stranded in Ukraine.

When asked about Shiv Sena’s allegation that the name Operation Ganga is being used keeping the Uttar Pradesh elections is mind, Muraleedharan said, “It is not a political issue. It is national issue. It is pertaining to the safety of Indian citizens. There should not be any objection to the name.”

Also read: Modi asks IAF to airlift stranded Indians; leave Kyiv ‘urgently,’ says embassy

The minister also met the parents of some children, who are stuck in Ukraine, when he was in Pune.

Earlier on Wednesday External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has evacuated 1,377 stranded Indians from Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

“Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

(With inputs from Agencies)