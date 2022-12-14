Apple launches Freeform, Apple Music Sing with iOS 16.2 release

Apple Freeform is a digital whiteboard that allows multiple people to work together and brainstorm on the same page; Apple Music Sing lets you adjust the vocals of a song so that you can sing along

The wait is finally over for those who were waiting with bated breath for the Apple Freeform launch. Apple has released iOS 16 to the public, with the update for iOS 16.2 being downloadable to iPhone. In this latest versions of iOS — and also iPadOS and macOS — the Freeform app has been included.

Apple Freeform app is a collaborative tool that allows more than one persons to work together and brainstorm on the same page. This digital whiteboard offers various brush styles and colour options for users to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams.

The Freeform app lets you organize and visually lay out content on a “flexible canvas.” You can add “a wide range of files” and preview them online without ever leaving the board. Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, so they sync across devices.

Apple Music Sing and other goodies

Among the other apps and features that are built into these release are Apple Music Sing, a sing-along mode for Apple Music. It lets users adjust the vocals of a song so that they can sing along with it. The lyrics are also displayed beat by beat so that you can easily follow along.

The new advanced data protection option can benefit iCloud users, with 23 data categories now protected with end-to-end encryption. iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos have been included now.

The Weather app has also been updated to link related News stories by location and weather conditions. Lock Screen has got a new Medications widget in two different sizes and a Sleep widget. There is also a fix for a bug in the camera.

Users who accidentally trigger Emergency SOS can now report when it goes off at the wrong time.

