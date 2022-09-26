Apple festive offer 2022: ₹7000 instant discount on Apple products

This festive season, buyers will be able to get huge discounts on various Apple products including the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Mini, AirPods Max, iPad Pro and other Apple products

Tech giant Apple has revealed its festive offers for the season on the first day of Navaratri on Monday (September 26). The Apple festive offer 2022 will end on Diwali (October 24).

This festive season, buyers will be able to get huge discounts on various Apple products including the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Mini, AirPods Max, iPad Pro and other Apple products.

Apple festive offer 2022: Deals

Buyers can get up to ₹7000 instant discount on Apple orders over ₹41,900. They can avail the discount by using HDFC bank credit cards or American Express cards.

Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI from most leading banks.

In 2021, Apple offered the iPhone 12 at a lower cost with bank discounts and no-cost EMIs. The company was also offering free AirPods along with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. In addition, buyers could get free engraving on their AirPods.

Apple recently on September 7, 2022, launched the Apple iPhone 14 series. Post the release, the company slashed the prices of standard Apple iPhone 13 models.