‘Appalled’ by celebrations in Brampton of Indira’s assassination: Canada’s envoy

News reports say that alleged Khalistani supporters organised a parade in Brampton city on Sunday (June 4), two days before the 39th anniversary of “Operation Blue Star” on June 6

The Canadian high commissioner in India, Cameron MacKay ,on Thursday (June 8) strongly condemned the news reports from Brampton city, Canada of a celebration of the assassination of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said there was “no place for hate or glorification of violence in Canada”.

“I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” Cameron MacKay tweeted.

I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities. — Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023

A video allegedly circulating on social media shows a parade float depicting the assassination of India’s former prime minister in 1984, with figures portraying her and her assassins, who were her security guards.

There’s a a sign on the video that reads, “Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib” – a reference to “Operation Blue Star” that involved the storming of the Golden Temple by Indian soldiers in 1984.

The Indian government also made known its displeasure to the Canadian government on Wednesday (June 7) over the incident in Brampton.

India’s high commission in Ottawa, Canada sent a formal note of protest to the Canadian government, calling it “not acceptable”, and said “you cannot exceed freedom of expression like this, glorifying the assassination of the leader of a democratic nation,” according to a senior official.

India’s external affairs minister Jaishankar also reacted to the incident saying “India fails to understand why Canada gives space to separatists and extremists, other than vote bank politics.”

