Anushka Sharma challenges Maha VAT Act on tax levied on her work

The actor in her petitions mentioned that there was no provision to file an appeal before the appellate authority unless 10 per cent of the disputed tax is paid.

Challenging two orders passed by the deputy commissioner of Sales Tax raising dues for 2012-13 and 2013-14 assessment years under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, actor Anushka Sharma has approached the Bombay High Court to quash the orders.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Abhay Ahuja on Thursday directed the sales tax department to respond to her pleas and posted the matter for further hearing on February 6.

Also Read: Bombay HC asks CBI to file affidavit on Venugopal Dhoot’s plea against arrest

Sharma has sought that the court quash and set aside the orders passed by the Sales Tax department. She has filed four petitions for the assessment years 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Advertisement

The actor filed the petitions last week after the HC in December 2022 refused to entertain a petition filed by Sharma’s taxation consultant Shrikant Velekar challenging the Sales Tax department orders.

Also Read: Loan fraud case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, husband

The HC had then noted that there was no reason why the affected person (Anushka) could not file the petitions herself.

According to Sharmas petitions, she performed in films and at award ceremonies as a performer as part of a tri-party agreement with her agent, Yashraj Films Pvt Ltd and producers/event organisers.

Also Read: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh, puts it on hold within moments

The assessing officer levied sales tax not on film consideration but on product endorsements and anchoring at award functions holding that Sharma had transferred her performers rights, the pleas said.

For 2012-13, the sales tax demand inclusive of interest was Rs 1.2 crore on Rs 12.3 crore consideration and for the year 2013-14, it was Rs 1.6 crore on nearly Rs 17 crore consideration.

The sales tax department passed the orders between 2021 and 2022.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma laud BCCIs decision of equal pay for men and women

The actor in her petitions said there was no provision to file an appeal before the appellate authority unless 10 per cent of the disputed tax is paid.

The assessing officer had erroneously held that by endorsing products and remaining present at award functions, she had acquired copyrights and sold/transferred the same, the petitions said.

Also Read: Netflix, Amazon sign ₹4-bn deal with Anushka Sharma’s company

The pleas contended that the copyrights of videos always remain with the producer who is the owner of the same.

“Unless it is established that there is sale of goods (tangible or intangible), sales tax cannot be levied,” the pleas said.

Also Read: Anushka to Gavaskar: ‘When will I stop getting dragged into cricket?’

Sharma said an actor who has performed a role in a movie cannot be called a creator or producer of the film and hence does not own copyrights of the film.

“The petitioner submits that as an actor does not possess any copyright in the film, the question of transferring/selling the same to any other person or producer does not arise,” the petitions said.

Also Read: Bombay HC chief justice Dipankar Datta elevated to Supreme Court

If as per the Sales Tax department, Sharma has transferred her performers rights then it ought to mention to whom she has done so, the pleas said.

“Performers rights are to protect the interests of the actor and are not for transfer or sale,” the actor said in her pleas.

Sharma is known for her roles in films like PK, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan and Zero, among others.

(With agency inputs)