Another ‘Nirbhaya’: Mumbai woman raped and assaulted with iron rod dies

34-year-old victim had suffered serious injuries in her private parts and there was a severe loss of blood

A 34-year-old woman who was raped and assaulted with an iron rod at Sakinaka, Mumbai, died during treatment at a civic-run hospital early on Saturday, police said.

The victim had suffered serious injuries in her private parts and there was a severe loss of blood. She was fighting for life at the Rajawadi Hospital since the early hours of Friday, an official said.

After raping and assaulting her with the rod, the accused also attacked her with a knife, he said.

Early hours on Friday the police received a call about a man assaulting a woman at Khairani Road in Sakinaka, he said. The police went to the area, where they found the woman lying in a pool of blood, following which she was admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital, he said.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the woman was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod on her body and private parts inside a tempo parked by the roadside,” he said, adding that the police also had found bloodstains on the tempo.

While analysing the CCTV footages of the area, police had zeroed on a suspect as he was found in the video leaving the tempo, he said. Police later arrested Mohan Chouhan (45) and an offence was registered against him, he said.

Resemblance to Nirbhaya Case

The Mumbai attack bears resemblance to the 2012 Nirbhaya case involving the rape and assault of a physiotherapy intern in New Delhi, which led to national and international outcry.

The 23-year-old was beaten, gang-raped and tortured in a private bus in which she was travelling with her male friend.

Four men – Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh – convicted of the gang rape and murder were hanged in 2020. One, Ram Singh, was found dead in jail in March 2013, having apparently taken his own life. A sixth attacker, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was released in 2015 after serving three years in a reform facility – the maximum term possible for a juvenile in India.