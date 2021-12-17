Anand Eswaran joins Veeam Software – and list of Indian-origin CEOs abroad

Eswaran will take over as CEO from William H Largent.

Anand Eswaran has been appointed as new chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board of directors of Veeam Software Corp, a data management solutions provider.

The Baar, Switzerland-headquartered company stated that Eswaran will take over from William H Largent, who will step down as CEO to focus on his role as chairman of the board of directors, a report in Hindustan Times said. Veeam has more than 4,500 employees over 4 lakh customers.

Eswaran was earlier the president and CEO at RingCentral, and has also worked with Microsoft, where he led its industry and digital, customer care, and customer success teams, SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText) and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac).

According to Largent, Eswaran brings extensive experience in developing new business models, executing on market expansion and driving growth with an inclusive purpose-led and people-first culture.

Today my @RingCentral chapter closes with unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships. My next chapter begins – promising opportunities to learn and grow. New beginnings as CEO of @Veeam. Excited! #understatement https://t.co/kjiuAMZYCp — Anand Eswaran (@anandeswaran) December 16, 2021

“To have someone with Anand’s experience on board will lead us into a new era of success, as we further accelerate into the cloud and evaluate the opportunity for Veeam to be a publicly traded company in the future,” he said, as reported by HT.

Eswaran was quoted as saying that Veeam’s journey “is going to have a similar thread to all of my past experiences.” “We are the No. 1 market share leader in Europe. We have an opportunity to get there pretty quickly in the US as well.”

While announcing Eswaran’s appointment in a statement on Thursday, the company said it had more than $1 billion in annual recurring revenue in 2021.

The new CEO said Veeam is well on the path to an initial public offering. “The company’s already been on a process of IPO readiness. There’s no more check boxes needed to take the company public,” Eswaran said.