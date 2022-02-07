Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi family home for ₹23 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold his parents' home in Delhi. The new owners, CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, plans on demolishing the house and build a new property.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold the South Delhi bungalow registered in the name of his mother Teji Bachchan for ₹23 crore. The posh Gulmohar Park property, named Sopaan, was once inhabited by the Bollywood actor’s mother and father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Reports suggest Sopaan has been bought by CEO of Nezone group of companies Avni Bader. Avni has reportedly known Amitabh for 35 years and lives close to the Delhi property. According to Zapkey, the property is spread over 418.05 square metres and the deal was closed on December 7.

The new owner reportedly plans on demolishing the home and constructing a new property as per their requirements.

It is said the bungalow had been vacant ever since Bachchan’s parents moved to Mumbai to stay with him.

The Bachchans have two big bungalows named ‘Jalsa’ and ‘Prateeksha’ in Juhu, apart from duplexes in the Atlantis building, Lokhandwala in Mumbai. According to Zapkey, their bungalows Ammu and Vatsa in Juhu have been leased out to SBI Bank. The Bachchans also own plots in Lucknow and Barabanki.

Amitabh along with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya, lives in Mumbai. The family stays at their family home Jalsa.

While Amitabh Bachchan stayed in Mumbai, he has reportedly been attached to the Gulmohar Park house as it is believed to be the Bachchan family’s first home.

According to locals, the family used to host poetry sessions till 1980, when Harivansh Rai used to reside at the bungalow.