Amid pandemic, Hyderabad girl lands Microsoft job with ₹2 crore package

In the midst of the mayhem caused by the pandemic, here’s some good news. A Hyderabad software engineer has bagged a job in Microsoft headquarters in the USA with a ₹2 crore salary per annum. Narkuti Deepti, who will join their main office in Redmond, Washington, a part of the Seattle metropolitan area, has been selected for the post of a software development engineer, reported UNI.

A student of Osmania College of Engineering, Deepti had worked for J P Morgan Chase for three years before she headed to the US to pursue her Masters. Deepti, the daughter of a forensic expert working with the Hyderabad police, completed her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Florida in February this year. And, she was picked up by Microsoft in a campus interview. Though, she was selected by Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft, Deepti accepted the Microsoft offer, said the UNI report.