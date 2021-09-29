Amarinder meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid speculation about his future

The former CM is also expected to meet BJP chief JP Nadda later in the day

Former Punjab chief minister and Congress veteran Amarinder Singh is at the residence of the Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, amid speculations about his future.

Singh is also expected to meet BJP chief JP Nadda later in the day.

The former CM left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon on a two-day visit. This is his first visit to the capital since his resignation. Singh quit on September 18, hours before a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab was called without informing him in the backdrop of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

(This story is being updated)