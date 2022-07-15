Alt News co-founder Zubair gets bail, but to remain in jail

He will stay in jail for two cases filed in Uttar Pradesh.

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an “objectionable” tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

But he will stay in jail for two cases filed in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted the relief to Zubair on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount, and directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at an initial stage of investigation.

(With Agency inputs)