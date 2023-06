All passengers in Bengaluru-Howrah Express safe; only minor injuries: Officials

After the devastating train collision in Odisha, Bengaluru Railway officials have provided an update stating that there were no injuries or fatalities reported among passengers in the reserved coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. However, a few passengers in the general seating coach sustained minor injuries.

The overturned GS and SLRD (Brake Van) coaches are still being restored and rescue works are on, they said.

Officials of the South Western Railways in Bengaluru said 994 reserved and around 300 unreserved passengers are estimated to have boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in the city.

It is learnt that 2 GS coaches and Brake Van of the express train that left from SMVB derailed, they said, “As they were unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain identity of passengers. In reserved coaches, details of passengers including contact number are available in the database as they are registered during reservation of ticket.”

Upon receipt of more updates, more details would be shared with the public, they added.

According to an update available from Balasore, officials said the unaffected portion of the train with passengers has left towards its destination — Howrah.

“The unaffected portion of Tr.No.12864 (engine plus 20 coaches) on being given fit to run with speed restriction of 10 kmph at 00.58 hrs. and the rake arrived at Balasore at 03.42 hrs,” the update said.

After detaching the damaged coach from the rake at Balasore, the remaining 19 coaches with passengers onboard left Balasore at 05.08 am and continued its onward journey towards Howrah, the express train’s destination, with speed restriction of 40 kmph, the update further said.

