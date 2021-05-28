All Indians will be vaccinated by December 2021, says Centre

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar says India is the second-fastest country in the world in vaccinating its people

All Indians, around 108 crore people, will be vaccinated against COVID by the end of this year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday, in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment that fewer than three per cent of the country’s 130 crore people had received both doses.

Javadekar said the Centre would ensure the vaccination of 108 crore people by December, reminding Rahul that “India is the second-fastest country in the world in vaccinating its people”.

“India’s vaccination will be completed before 2021. The Health Ministry has given a blueprint for how 108 people – with 216 crore doses – will be vaccinated by December. Rahulji… if you’re concerned about vaccination then pay attention to the Congress-ruled states… it’s a mess there. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44-year-old beneficiaries from May 1,” an NDTV report said, quoting Javadekar.

The ministry has given a roadmap about producing 216 crore doses by December and how 108 crore people will be vaccinated, the minister said.

Javadekar also slammed Rahul on the burning toolkit controversy.

“Looking at Rahul’s statement, one thing has been confirmed, the toolkit is made by him. The kind of language, logic and fear you tried to spread is part of the same strategy,” the minister said.

Rahul’s choice of words like “nautanki” for the prime minister at a time when Modi is working to curb COVID is part of the toolkit’s script, Javadekar alleged, referring to a controversial document about targeting the government.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress is behind it, a charge the Opposition party has rejected. It has instead blamed the BJP and sought police probe into the matter. “It has been confirmed, and there is no need for any evidence. It is clear that the toolkit was produced by you. The kind of language you used and the way you tried to stoke confusion and fear among people is part of that politics,” Javadekar said. –