Alert sounded in India after intel tip off on ISI-backed terror attack

Intelligence sources say that ISI has plans to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box to trigger explosion in crowded areas during the festive season

An alert was issued to security forces in India on September 18, after intelligence was received on Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)’s plan to launch a huge terror attack in the country during the upcoming festive season.

The special cell of Delhi police on September 14 had arrested six suspects in the case.

India Today, quoting intelligence sources said that ISI has plans to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box to trigger an explosion. The agency also plans to carry out similar blasts in crowded places during festivities, the source said.

Advertisement

“The planning is at an advanced stage involving men, material and finance,” India Today quoted intelligence sources as saying.

Also read: 9/11: As it unfolded in New York on the fateful day…

Following the arrest of the six men, suspected to have been sent to carry out the attacks, on September 14, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said that two of them had visited Pakistan earlier to receive training to handle explosives and AK-47 rifles.

The suspects were arrested after the special cell conducted multiple raids across cities. While one was arrested from Rajasthan’s Kota, two were arrested in Delhi and the rest three in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the arrested suspects told them that they were a group of 15, all of whom could speak Bangla. This group was split into two teams. One group was being handled by Anees Ibrahim, brother of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim, members of which were entrusted with smuggling arms into India. The other team’s job was to get funds, police said.