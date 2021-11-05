Delhiites have a blast; pollution levels shoot up in major cities

Burst crackers in violation of Delhi government’s complete ban till January 1, 2022

A day after Diwali i.e. on Friday (November 5), Delhi experienced “very poor” air quality mainly because of blatant violation of cracker bursting norms.

A thick blanket of smoke enveloped the national city and suburban areas even as fumes from stubble burning in surrounding areas kept the air unbreathable. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) labelled Delhi’s overall air quality index as “very poor” (386) at 8am on Friday. About 5 hours before, around 3am, the air quality was in ‘hazardous’ category with Pm2.5 at 655.07.

Several Delhiites complained of itchy throat and watery eyes. Notably, the Delhi government has put a complete ban on bursting crackers till January 1, 2022.

The situation isn’t any better in other parts of the country. According to IQAir statistics, PM2.5 concentration in India air is currently 5.2 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

As per AQAir, the air quality index (AQI) of some of the prominent cities in India at 9 am on Friday are as follows:

New Delhi 540

Agra 360

Lucknow 369

Bhatinda, Punjab 478

Kanpur 455

Faridabad 446

Ahmedabad 157

Bhopal 171

Kolkata 174

Hyderabad 101

Bengaluru 142

An Air Quality Index is used by government agencies to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Public health risks increase as the AQI rises. Different countries have their own air quality indices, corresponding to different national air quality standards. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per SAFAR forecast, stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution may go up to 35 per cent on Friday and 40 per cent on Saturday (November 6). The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali day last year as compared to 19 per cent in 2019.