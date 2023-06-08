Air India flight takes off from Russia with stranded passengers

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday (June 6) after its engine developed a glitch

The Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which made an emergency landing in Russia’s remote town of Magadan after it developed an engine glitch, on Thursday (June 8) took off for its destination with all the 232 passengers that were on board, an official told PTI.

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday (June 6) after its engine developed a glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement. The Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, had landed safely in the Russian town.

In an update, Air India tweeted that the flight has already left for San Franciso with all the passengers and crew on board, and is expected to land at 12.15 pm (local time).

“The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on June 8 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on June 8 (local time),” an official said adding that Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

“Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases,” the carrier added.

(With inputs from agencies)