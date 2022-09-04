AI generated art wins competition, Twitter artists aren’t happy

Jason Allen president of Colorado-based tabletop gaming company Incarnate Games, recently won the first price at a digital art competition for making AI generated art

Jason Allen president of Colorado-based tabletop gaming company Incarnate Games, recently won the first price at a digital art competition for making AI generated art. Twitter artists, however, are not happy about it.

Allen won the Colorado Sate Fair competition under the Digital Arts/ Digitally-Manipulated Photography section. He flaunted his win on discord following which he received a lot of criticism. The piece called “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial”, was created using AI software Midjourney.

A twitter user @OmniMorpho said an AI generated art piece winning the competition is like watching the death of artistry unfold right before our eyes. “If creative jobs aren’t safe from machines, then even high-skilled jobs are in danger of becoming obsolete. What will we have then?” she wrote.

Allen responded to the negative comments on his discord account. He wrote: “People on Twitter who are against AI generated art are the first ones to throw the human under the bus by discrediting the human element.”

Allen said his input was a key part of the final piece that won the price and that his work was submitted to the state fair competition as “Jason Allen via Midjourney”.

“I have been exploring a special prompt that I will be publishing at a later date, I have created 100s of images using it, and after many weeks of fine tuning and curating my gens, I chose my top 3 and had them printed on canvas after unshackling with Gigapixel AI,” he further wrote.