Ahead of high-level talks, Indian, Chinese troops face off in Tawang

Ahead of the next round of high-level military talks between India and China on the eastern Ladakh row, the troops of both the countries were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The face-off was resolved after talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.

It is learnt that the face-off took place after a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and the troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army were forced back.

People familiar with the situation said that both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever the troops come face-to-face, the situation is managed according to established protocols.

“Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding. However, there has been no damage to defences,” said one the persons cited above.

“The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence, there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the countries,” the person said.

The people said maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries.

This incident comes ahead of the 13th round of Corps Commander level talks to discuss the ongoing standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries, along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for 17 months, which according to the officials, will be held within the next few days.

This incident took place more than a month after more than 100 Chinese troops had crossed the LAC in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand in the last week of August, which is another place where India and China have differing perceptions of the LAC.

(With inputs from Agencies)