After tax sop, MP grants leave for cops to watch The Kashmir Files

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already decided to exempt the film from entertainment tax in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said policemen in the state will be provided leave to watch the recently-released film The Kashmir Files.

The film talks about the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the peak of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said policemen would be given leave to watch the movie The Kashmir Files and instructions for the same have been issued to Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

In a tweet on Sunday, CM Chouhan had said the film is a “heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s”.

He said the movie needs to be watched by maximum people, hence the state government has decided to make it tax-free.

Goa plans more shows

Goa’s caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said The Kashmir Files would continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.

The Chief Minister’s Office also said Sawant would watch the movie on Monday.

A group of activists in Goa had alleged that a mutliplex chain at Margao in South Goa district was trying to reduce the number of shows of the film after several seats were found empty during the screening while tickets were shown sold in online booking.