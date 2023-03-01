After hottest February since 1901, heatwave warning for next 3 months

There are fears that this year could be a repeat of last year, when India suffered intense heat waves

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast higher temperatures in the country in the coming months, with a greater probability of heat waves in many parts of India.

Delhi experienced the highest temperature for February in 55 years, with people finding it difficult to step outdoors during the day. The weather department says the heat will only increase during March.

Average maximum temperature in February was highest in 2023 over All India and North West India and second highest over Central India since 1901 pic.twitter.com/2xXKlF6kIa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2023

SC Bhan, a senior scientist at the IMD, says there could be heat waves in several parts of the country over the next three months.

There are fears that this year could be a repeat of last year, when India suffered intense heat waves. Apart from the personal discomfort, heat waves also risk damaging crops and putting pressure on India’s power network.

Last year, the country’s grain harvest was affected, leading to higher prices in the local markets, and forcing the government to put curbs on exports. The agriculture ministry has instituted a panel to study the probable impact on the wheat crop, which was expected to reach record levels of production this year.

India is the world’s second-largest wheat producer. Given the global supply chain problems due to the Russia-Ukraine war, lower output of wheat in India this year will only make matters worse.

Higher temperatures during the summer months result in greater demand for electricity from homes, industry, and the farm sector. The government has asked power plants that run on imported coal to operate at full capacity during the summer months to meet this demand and to ease pressure on the domestic supply of coal.

India is one of the countries that are more affected by climate change, experiencing extreme weather conditions. Since 2015, the number of states in India that have experienced heat waves has more than doubled to 23 in five years.

