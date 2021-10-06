After high drama at Lucknow, Rahul leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri

Television footage from the airport showed officials telling Rahul to take the police vehicle, instead of own vehicle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport in his own vehicle after staging a brief dharna on initially being asked to travel in a police vehicle.

“Rahul Gandhi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

Rahul had reached the Lucknow airport from New Delhi along with Channi, Baghel and senior leader KC Venugopal.

Advertisement

Television footage from the airport showed officials telling Rahul to take the police vehicle, which Gandhi did not agree to and sat on a dharna there.

“We want to go in our own vehicles, but they want that we should go in their vehicle. I want to know that why are you not allowing me to go? First, I was told that I can go in my own vehicle, now you are saying that you will go in a police vehicle. They are doing some mischief,” Rahul said.

To a question, he said, “You can put me or Priyanka in jail. It does not have any meaning. The question is that six people were crushed by criminals. Those who should have been in jail, are not being put in jail. We are being stopped from meeting the aggrieved families of the farmers.”