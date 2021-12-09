After Centre’s promise to withdraw cases, farmers likely to end agitation today

A five-member body of farmers’ representatives, however, will continue to hold talks with the Centre on the other demands including the provision of MSP and the withdrawal of draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/21

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of 32 farmers’ unions, is set to meet on Thursday (December 9) and take a call on withdrawing the protest, a day after the farmers’ bodies accepted a revised draft proposal sent by the government.

The Centre in the draft proposal has assured unconditional withdrawal of all cases lodged against farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi, while urging the unions to end their year-long protest.

According to reports, the SKM after holding meetings with the farmers’ unions on Wednesday said that it will end the protest or temporarily suspend it once the government formally authorises all its demands on an official letterhead.

While the Centre in the draft proposal has promised to urge all states to withdraw cases against protesters, reports said governments of BJP rules states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have already agreed to close all cases against farmers with immediate effect. This includes cases filed by central agencies like NIA and ED.

Reports said a majority of farmers in SKM are in support of withdrawing the protest.

SMK on December 5 had selected five people to discuss the farmers’ demands with the government. Reports said the government sent a revised proposal to the body after the latter pointed out certain objections in the earlier proposal.

SKM leaders have said that the government has assured to include farmers’ representatives in its committee for MSP.

Ashok Dawale, one of the members of the five-member committee has said that the government has also agreed to provide ex-gratia to farmers who died during the protests.

“The Haryana and UP governments have informally agreed…there is still a grey area in Haryana regarding whether a family member of a martyred farmer will be given a job as has been announced by the Punjab government,” he said.

The farmers’ panel will continue discussing the rest of the demands with the government. These include the demand for minimum support price, withdrawal of draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/21 and removal of penal provisions against farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021, arrest and removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra over the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur, and land for the construction of a martyr’s memorial at Singhu.