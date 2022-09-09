BJP tweets Rahul’s ‘₹41k’ T-shirt, Congress replies with Modi’s ‘₹10 lakh’ suit

The Congress leader had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was "rattled" by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

The BJP on Friday (September 9) took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that the T-shirt he wore during a part of the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” cost more than ₹41,000.

“Bharat, dekho,” (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost ₹41,257, it claimed.

However, the Congress leader had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was “rattled” by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

The Congress hit back at the BJP by mentioning about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clothes and claimed that the PM’s suit costs ₹10 lakh and his glasses ₹1.5 lakh.

“Hey… are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue… Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss clothes, then Modi ji’s suit of ₹10 lakh and glasses of ₹1.5 lakh will be talked about. Tell us, do you want to talk? @BJP4India (sic),” the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

अरे… घबरा गए क्या? भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में उमड़े जनसैलाब को देखकर। मुद्दे की बात करो… बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर बोलो। बाकी कपड़ों पर चर्चा करनी है तो मोदी जी के 10 लाख के सूट और 1.5 लाख के चश्मे तक बात जाएगी। बताओ करनी है? @BJP4India https://t.co/tha3pm9RYc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2022

Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi said he is not leading the yatra and is only participating in it and it is aimed at “undoing the damage done by the BJP-RSS” by spreading “hatred” in the country.

