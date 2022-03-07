After a call with Zelenskyy, PM Modi to speak to Putin later today

Modi’s interaction with the two leaders comes amid India’s all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, which is facing attack from Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Monday (March 7) after his scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi’s interaction with the two leaders comes amid India’s all-out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, which is facing an attack from Russia.

Modi has spoken to Putin two times since the war began.

On February 25, PM Modi dialled Putin and urged for an immediate cessation of violence, and the second call was made on March 2, when Modi discussed the safe evacuation of the Indians stranded in Ukraine with Putin.

Modi also spoke with Zelenskyy on February 26, the first time since the war broke out on February 24. In the call, Zelenskyy sought India’s political at the UNSC from Modi, after India abstained from voting in the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the UN.

The Centre has already approached Ukraine to ensure a safe passage for the exit of the Indian nationals there, and the Ministry of External Affairs had even urged for a ceasefire for the same reason, which Russia had selectively implemented.

India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is crucial, as it has expressed concerns for the safety and security of Ukraine nationals and sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but has abstained from the resolutions against Russia in the United Nations.

As Zelenskyy sought India’s political support, Modi conveyed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts, as he expressed deep anguish and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence, which he made during his call with Vladimir Putin as well.

Since the war broke out, Modi hold a series of meetings with high-level officials to review the progress of the evacuation operation Mission Ganga and also the situation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from Agencies)