Aero India wonderful platform to showcase country’s unlimited potential: Modi

As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show at Air Force Station Yelahanka, which is being positioned as a platform for Make in India for the world, defence officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13) inaugurated the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, in Bengaluru.

“Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in defence and aerospace sectors,” Modi said.

The five-day event will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies.

A premier exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held biennially in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, providing opportunity to the industry to showcase its capabilities, products and services.

Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in defence and aerospace sectors. https://t.co/ABqdK29rek — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance – Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India.

“TAPAS is DRDOs solution to the tri-services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours”, according to DRDO.