Adopt emerging technologies, strengthen traditional policing: PM at DGPs meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said police forces should be made more sensitive and trained in emerging technologies while further strengthening traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols.

Addressing the 57th all India conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police, the Prime Minister also emphasised on enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices.

Repeal obsolete laws

He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states, PTI reported.

Modi suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies, according to an official statement.

He discussed strengthening the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothening data exchange across agencies.

Technological solutions

He suggested that while police forces should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols.

Modi also favoured prison reforms to improve jail management.

The Prime Minister called for replicating the model of the DGP/IGP conferences at the state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

The conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including counter terrorism, counter insurgency and cyber security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval among others attended the three-day meet. Around 600 more officers of various levels attended the conference in the hybrid mode from states and UTs.

