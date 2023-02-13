Adani row: Centre agrees for SC expert panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms

The Centre, however, told the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-headed SC bench that it wanted to provide the names of the domain experts for the committee. The government, will frame the scope of the panel’s mandate in a sealed cover as well, it said

While hearing pleas on the Adani stocks rout following the allegations against the company in the Hindenburg report, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday (February 13) that they will not object to forming a panel of domain experts to probe the strengthening of the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market.

But, the central government, also told the Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-headed SC bench that it wanted to provide the names of the domain experts for the committee. The government, will frame the scope of the panel’s mandate in a sealed cover as well in the larger interest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said the market regulator and other statutory bodies are equipped to deal with the current situation arising out of the Hindenburg report. He said that the government has no objection to forming a committee. But, the government will suggest the remit of the committee which has to be very specific and can provide names in a sealed cover, said Mehta.

Also, Mehta raised the issue of the possibility of any “unintentional” message with the formation of the panel, which may then have a negative impact on money inflows and investments.

The SC has listed two PILs to be heard on Friday (February 17) dealing with the alleged exploitation of innocent investors and “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stock value.

Earlier, expressing the need to protect the interests of Indian investors against market volatility after the Adani stocks rout, the SC had asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts, headed by a former judge, to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms.

It also sought the opinion of SEBI and the Centre to ensure a robust mechanism is in place for this purpose.