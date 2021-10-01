Adani is second richest person in Asia, ‘earned’ ₹1000 crore each day in 2020

Mukesh Ambani with ₹7.2 lakh crore is the most richest person in Asia

Even though 2020 was a pandemic year, and a lot of people lost their jobs or received low salaries, due to which the number of people below the poverty line increased, the wealth of the Indian affluents continued to increase. Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani became the first and second richest persons in Asia in the last financial year, as per IIFL Wealth Huran India Rich List.

With 255 individuals, Mumbai tops the list of billionaires, followed by New Delhi (167) and Bengaluru (85). Chennai has 43 richest persons and is at the fifth place. In 2020, Chennai added six more people to the richest list, and beat Ahmedabad to secure the fifth place.

Adani and his family’s wealth increased by 261 per cent, who added ₹1000 crore to its wealth each day. The total wealth of Adani and his family amount up to ₹5.1 lakh crore. Adani becoming the second richest person in the country has gone viral on social media, especially Twitter with many critically reacting to the news.

“For the first time, both Adani brothers feature in the top 10, almost quadrupling his wealth from ₹1. 40 lakh crore to ₹5.1 lakh crore. Gautam Adani is now the second richest, overtaking China’s number one, bottled water producer Zhong Shanshan,” said the list.

First on the list is Ambani and his family, with wealth amounting to ₹7.2 lakh crore, with the Ambanis being the richest in India for the 10th consecutive year.

There are also four new faces in the top ten, which include steel magnates Lakshmi Mittal of Arcelor Mittal, and Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group.

Jay Chaudhry, 62, of California-based Enterprise Cloud Cyber Security Firm, made it to the top 10 richest persons in India for the first time. This is on the back of accentuated demand for cyber security services caused by a series of ransomware attacks on US institutions.