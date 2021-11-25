Adani closes in on Ambani: Fight for richest title gets closer

Gujarati businessman Gautam Adani could soon become Asia’s richest man. His net worth is within touching distance of his fellow Gujarati, Mukesh Ambani.

On Thursday, Adani’s net worth stood at $89.1 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, just $0.6 billion less than Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

There are chances that Adani could surpass Ambani’s net worth over the next few days, depending on how the shares of his conglomerate’s listed companies perform on the stock market over the next few days.

As of today, RIL shares were up 5.41 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange at around 12:15 pm, while listed firms under Adani group companies were trading lower.

Earlier this year, Adani had come close to surpassing Ambani’s net worth as the shares of his listed companies zoomed. It may be noted that Adani’s net worth increased $55 billion year-to-date (YTD), compared to Ambani’s $13 billion.