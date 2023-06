Actor Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat’s ‘Shakuni Mama’, dies at 79

The veteran actor was suffering from age-related issues and died at a Mumbai hospital

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing ‘Shakuni mama’ in the epic TV serial Mahabharat, died on Monday (June 5) at a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. He was 79.

The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in suburban Andheri.

“Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Hiten told PTI.

Hiten had earlier told the media that Paintal wasn’t keeping well as he was suffering from age-related health issues.

“He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable,” Hiten had told PTI.

Paintal’s acting credits also include 1980s Hindi films such as Suhaag, Dillagi, as well as television shows CID and Hello Inspector, but his manipulative uncle act as ‘Shakuni mama’ in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat made him a household name. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held on Monday at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.