Accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway: 4 dead, 3 injured as chemical-laden tanker explodes

The accident took place on the Expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala

Four people were killed and three injured when a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday (June 13), police said.

The accident took place on the Expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala, an official said.

The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded, causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavala police station.

Three other persons were injured in the accident and are being treated in a local hospital. I pray for their betterment, he said on social media.

The state police, highway police, personnel from INS Shivaji and the fire brigade are at the spot and the fire has been brought under control, he said.

The traffic from one side of the highway has resumed. Another side will be opened soon. The situation is being monitored by the state, he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths. Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, called the accident unfortunate.