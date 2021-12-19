Aashna Lidder back on Twitter, explains why she left

She had deactivated her account on the day of the last rites of her father Brigadier Lakhwinder Lidder, who lost his life in the December 8 Army helicopter crash.

Aashna Lidder, 17, was back on social media on Friday after a short break. She is the daughter of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who lost his life in the December 8 Army helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Aashna had deactivated her Twitter account on the day of her father’s last rites after she was trolled for her political ideology.

On Saturday, she tweeted: “Gratitude surges through me as I thank the nation for mourning the loss of my father with us… The biggest consolation I have is it, isn’t my loss alone, it’s our loss. Had de-activated my twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction.”

To which, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi replied: “Wish you strength & courage! Shine on. Happy to see you back on Twitter..!”

Aashna, a Class 12 student, has authored the book In Search of a Title: Musings of a Teenager, with a foreword written by CDS Bipin Rawat, who also lost his life in the chopper crash.

A now-deleted Twitter account – @kashyap_1407 – had pulled out one of Aashna’s old tweets criticising UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The screenshots of Kashyap’s tweet were widely shared. Other Twitter users targeted Aashna after “going through” her profile and trolled her for being “opinionated” and “woke”.

Aashna’s Twitter bio now reads: “It’s either politically unaware opinionated teen or funny sarcastic girl; there’s no in between.”

Brigadier Lidder was Defence Assistant to the CDS since January 2021.