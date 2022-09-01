AAP biggest U-turn party in human history, says BJP

Patra also alleged that the AAP government waived Rs 144 crore for liquor barons that they owed the government, but failed to purchase home tickets for migrant workers

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party saying that it is the biggest U-turn party in 3,000-4,000 years old human history.

“The drama begins again,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, ridiculing Kejriwals comment that AAP’s vote share has risen in Gujarat after CBI raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia.

And this happens before a corrupt AAP leader gets caught, he went on to say.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Patra attacked Kejriwal for saying AAP is the political party which has suffered the most in Indian history, calling it a U-turn party.

“Kejriwal ji is wrong when he says that AAP suffered most. In fact, Kejriwal’s party is the biggest U-turn or Paltu party in the 3,000-4,000 years of human history,” Patra said.

Citing the documents of the Delhi government, Patra claimed that under the old liquor policy, retail stores were receiving Rs 33 while Rs 330 was going to the government coffer on sale of each bottle of whiskey.

But, under the new policy, liquor stores started receiving Rs 363 while the government got only Rs 8, he said.

Patra also alleged that the AAP government waived Rs 144 crore for liquor barons that they owed the government, but failed to purchase home tickets for migrant workers who were stranded in the city during the COVID-forced lockdown.