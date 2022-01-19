Aadhaar PVC card copies from open market not valid, lack security measures: UIDAI

The authority explained on Twitter how to order a valid Aadhaar PVC card.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has “strongly discouraged” the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market because of lack of security safeguards.

The PVC-based Aadhaar Card comprises a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details and security measures such as hologram, ghost image, guilloche pattern and embossed logo. It is provided to the owner on their address via speed post.

But the UIDAI has tweeted that: “We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features. You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges). PVC card/Plastic or Aadhaar smart card prints from the open market are NOT Valid.”

To order the PVC Aadhaar, cardholders can use the UIDAI’s official website or the resident portal, and make payment, after which a receipt with a digital signature is generated. A Service Request Number is sent to the owner by SMS which can be used to check the status of the card. Once dispatched by post, an SMS with the AWB number is delivered.

According to the UIDAI, within five working days of receiving an order for an Aadhaar PVC Card from a resident, UIDAI delivers the printed card via the postal department to the owner’s registered address in the database.