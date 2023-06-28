Aadhaar authentication now allowed for birth and death registrations

The office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner can now conduct Aadhaar authentication for births and deaths registration.

The office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner has been authorised in a gazette notification by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to conduct Aadhaar authentication for births and deaths registration.

According to the notification, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, authorised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and in accordance with the powers granted under section 3(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, has directed the appointed Registrars to carry out voluntary ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ Aadhaar authentication.

This authentication will be used to verify the Aadhaar number along with other details provided in the reporting forms for registration of births or deaths.

The purpose of this authentication is to establish the identity of the child, parent, and informant in the case of births — and the parent, spouse, and informant in the case of deaths during the registration process.

The statement reiterates that the State government and Union territory administration are required to follow the guidelines set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the use of Aadhaar authentication.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also been actively encouraging residents to link their Aadhaar with their mobile numbers. This linkage is intended to enhance communication and improve the effectiveness of accessing welfare services.