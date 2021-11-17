‘7,000 pics deleted’ from iPhone: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty cries foul on Twitter

Twitterati responded to her iPhone problem with advice as well as censure.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has been tricked again it seems.

After having taken a vaccine shot at an inoculation drive in Kolkata in June which later turned out to be an elaborate scam, Mimi, 32, doesn’t know whether to “cry or to cry out loud” after her iPhone photo gallery was wiped clean.

The Jadavpur MP and popular West Bengal actress on Wednesday cried foul on Twitter, and tweeted for help saying that 7,000 pictures and 500 videos were deleted from her iPhone 13.

Tagging Apple Support, Apple, and iPhone News, Mimi wrote: “7000 pictures. 500 videos. All got deleted from gallery. I don’t know what to do, cry or cry out loud.”

“All methods to revive tried and done, didn’t help. I feel disgusted,” the actress-turned-politician told her followers, who offered various responses – from sympathy to advice to censure.

“Recover deleted photos from iPhone camera roll via Photos app: On your iPhone, open the Photos app Scroll down “Recently Deleted” album listed under “Other Albums” >Recently Deleted” Select “Select” top right screen > restore Tap “Recover” bottom right of the screen Recover Photo,” wrote one.

“Thousands forced to drop out of school, lost their jobs, are going hungry. But MP madam is only bothered about her pictures and videos,” another Twitter user said.

