7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail, no casualties reported

Seven coaches of a Bengaluru-bound train derailed near Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu on Friday after boulders fell on it. All the passengers in the train were safe and nobody was injured in the incident.

“On date (November 12), at about 3:50 am, due to sudden falling of boulders on the running train, coaches of Train No 07390 Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru – Sivadi of (BengaluruSalem Section), Bengaluru Division,” an official release by Southern Railway said.

“All 2,348 passengers on board are safe. No casualty/injury reported,” the statement said.

The Kannur-Bengaluru Express had left from Kannur in Kerala at 6:05 pm on Thursday.

A team of officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru Shyam Singh, along with a doctor, rushed to the spot with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van immediately.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway Aneesh Hegde, who had initially said that five coaches have derailed, later clarified that there were seven coaches and not five. He also said that a team led by DRM Salem has also proceeded to the spot, along with ART from Erode.

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. The restoration work is in progress. Boulders were being removed with earthmoving equipment, according to the officials.

“This will be halted at Toppuru. Fifteen buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers. Five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident for transporting passengers to Bengaluru,” Hegde said, adding that water and light refreshment have been arranged at spot.

Following the derailment, Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Express, Nagarkoil-Bengaluru Festival Special and Salem-Yesvantpur Express Special trains have been diverted.

The Railways has opened Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.

(With inputs from Agencies)